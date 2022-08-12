DXdao Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.15 Million (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for approximately $449.05 or 0.01870584 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $22.15 million and approximately $4,780.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00516857 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001947 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DXdao Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.