E Automotive Inc. (OTCMKTS:EICCF) Short Interest Down 94.1% in July

E Automotive Inc. (OTCMKTS:EICCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

E Automotive Price Performance

Shares of EICCF stock remained flat at 6.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. E Automotive has a twelve month low of 4.41 and a twelve month high of 7.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of E Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

