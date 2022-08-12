E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Price Target Lowered to C$17.50 at ATB Capital

E Automotive (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by ATB Capital from C$23.00 to C$17.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EINC. CIBC decreased their price objective on E Automotive from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on E Automotive from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered shares of E Automotive from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded shares of E Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, E Automotive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$16.19.

TSE EINC traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.82. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,100. The stock has a market capitalization of C$327.69 million and a PE ratio of -5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62. E Automotive has a 1-year low of C$4.50 and a 1-year high of C$26.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.90.

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

