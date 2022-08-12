e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.13% from the company’s previous close.

ELF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.2 %

ELF stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $180,673.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,313.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $180,673.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,313.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 8,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $306,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,887,372.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 482,821 shares of company stock worth $15,070,044. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.