e-Money Hits One Day Trading Volume of $284,374.00 (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, e-Money has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $9.29 million and $284,374.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com.

e-Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

