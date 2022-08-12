e-Money Hits One Day Trading Volume of $284,374.00 (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, e-Money has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $9.29 million and $284,374.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002193 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015021 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00038692 BTC.
e-Money Coin Profile
e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com.
e-Money Coin Trading
