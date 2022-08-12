e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.30

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.30 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 20.40 ($0.25). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.25), with a volume of 402,738 shares.

e-therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £110.64 million and a P/E ratio of -12.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 19.31 and a quick ratio of 17.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Trevor Mervyn Jones bought 43,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £7,465.21 ($9,020.31).

e-therapeutics Company Profile

e-Therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. Its computational platform provides in silico screens generate predictions on compounds and/or targets that can have a significant perturbative effect on the biology of interest, captured by its network models, as well as developing RNAi platform for highly specific gene silencing.

