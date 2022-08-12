Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ESTE. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Earthstone Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Earthstone Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Earthstone Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ESTE traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,481. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Activity at Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.03 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company’s revenue was up 426.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat purchased 20,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $288,758.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 439,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat purchased 20,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

See Also

