Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Eastman Kodak from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Eastman Kodak Price Performance

Shares of KODK traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 22,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,432. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $535.89 million, a P/E ratio of 127.60 and a beta of 4.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 36,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 21,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 43,644 shares during the last quarter. 44.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Featured Articles

