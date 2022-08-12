Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $250.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. Ebix had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Ebix Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of EBIX stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,117. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62. Ebix has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $748.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.70.

Get Ebix alerts:

Ebix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Ebix

A number of equities analysts have commented on EBIX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ebix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ebix by 2.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ebix by 10.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Ebix by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Ebix by 63.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ebix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.