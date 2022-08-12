Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.72 and last traded at $23.72. 4,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 317,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBIX. TheStreet downgraded Ebix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Ebix Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $732.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.70.

Ebix Dividend Announcement

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Ebix had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $250.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ebix

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at $10,141,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ebix by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,419,000 after purchasing an additional 238,048 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ebix by 26.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,424,000 after purchasing an additional 176,703 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ebix by 338.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 169,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ebix during the second quarter worth about $728,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

