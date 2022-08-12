eBoost (EBST) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

eBoost (EBST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. eBoost has a market cap of $387,592.84 and approximately $1.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00019624 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00257764 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000693 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001002 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002241 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun.

eBoost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

