Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

EPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of EPC stock opened at $42.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $623.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.70 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

