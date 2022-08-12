Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 245.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,322,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Coty were worth $20,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Coty by 10.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 478,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coty by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 300,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Coty in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coty

Coty Stock Up 2.2 %

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,382.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coty stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,334. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.