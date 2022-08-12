Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 160,322 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,322 shares during the quarter. SailPoint Technologies comprises approximately 1.4% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 1.30% of SailPoint Technologies worth $62,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at $723,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 91,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.14. 301,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,519. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $64.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $134.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.