Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,092 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $37,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $428,000. MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.46. The company had a trading volume of 47,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,086. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

