Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 669,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,216 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $28,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 316.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PHM. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.38. The stock had a trading volume of 34,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.32. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

