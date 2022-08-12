Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,621 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $24,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LLY stock traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.14. 27,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33. The stock has a market cap of $289.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.68.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,493,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,493,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

