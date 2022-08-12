Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Director Sells $245,119.60 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $245,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.3 %

EA traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.37. 996,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,655. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.13. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $147.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.91.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

