Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

TSE EFN opened at C$16.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$10.99 and a 52-week high of C$17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.53, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 6.73.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$260.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Element Fleet Management

EFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.17.

(Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.