Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Barclays

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EFN. Scotiabank increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$19.17.

Element Fleet Management Stock Up 0.8 %

TSE EFN traded up C$0.14 on Thursday, hitting C$16.85. 453,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,370. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$10.99 and a 12 month high of C$17.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.53. The company has a market cap of C$6.72 billion and a PE ratio of 21.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.97.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$260.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

