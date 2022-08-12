Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$19.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$13.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EFN. Raymond James raised Element Fleet Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.17.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

TSE:EFN traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,370. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.53. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$10.99 and a 12-month high of C$17.75. The stock has a market cap of C$6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.97.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$260.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

