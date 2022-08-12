Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,018 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $22,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 10.8% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock traded up $7.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $484.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,006. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Elevance Health Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The company has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELV. Loop Capital began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.