Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Increased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,230,000 after buying an additional 31,705 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 196,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,311,000 after buying an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,536,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $301.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $286.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $315.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

