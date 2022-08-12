Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 10,973 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,724 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of F. State Street Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,387,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,513 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $780,129,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,787 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ford Motor Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.95. 727,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,473,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

