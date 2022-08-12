Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 1,574 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.90. 34,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.55.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

