Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 679 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.10.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $261.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,526. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.23.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

