Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 996 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.67.

CME Group Trading Up 0.5 %

CME Group stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.94. 15,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.