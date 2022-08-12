Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 952 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after acquiring an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,647,673,000 after acquiring an additional 140,504 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,939,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,393,901,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $882,016,000 after purchasing an additional 160,358 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.61. 8,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.42.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.