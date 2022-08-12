Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. UBS Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.01. 37,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,104. The company has a market cap of $176.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.