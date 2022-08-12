Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PSA traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $348.72. 6,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,219. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $317.04 and its 200-day moving average is $347.16. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $292.32 and a 1 year high of $421.76.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price target on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.08.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

