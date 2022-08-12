Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $1,780,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.17.

Shares of PLD traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,384. The company has a market cap of $100.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

