Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AON were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of AON by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.64.

AON stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,410. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.35 and its 200 day moving average is $288.12. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

