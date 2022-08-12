Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $5.86 Million Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 664,800 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.66. The stock had a trading volume of 67,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,284. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.04. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $87.77.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

