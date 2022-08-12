Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $5.95 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,936. The company has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $68.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

