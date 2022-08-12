Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $6.85 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.60. 307,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,387,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.63. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

