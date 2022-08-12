Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 3,495 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.37.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.70. 118,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,515,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.49. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

