Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.08.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $348.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,219. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.16. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $292.32 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.14%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

