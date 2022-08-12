Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,498. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.39 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.93. The stock has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

