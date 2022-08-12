Elysian (ELY) Trading Up 10.7% This Week

Elysian (ELY) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $46,063.80 and approximately $80,258.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Elysian

Elysian is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elysian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

