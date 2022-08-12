Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $41,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,767. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.