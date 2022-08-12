Emmerson (LON:EML) Trading Down 0.7%

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.70 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.08). 364,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,764,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.80 ($0.08).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Emmerson in a report on Monday, July 11th.
The company has a market capitalization of £61.65 million and a P/E ratio of -22.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.42.
Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.
