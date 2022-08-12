Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Empire State Realty OP in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Empire State Realty OP Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ESBA stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002. Empire State Realty OP has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

