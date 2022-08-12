Enact (NYSEARCA:ACT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Enact Holdings, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ACT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 29,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 227,043 shares.The stock last traded at $26.58 and had previously closed at $26.04.

Enact Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40.

Enact Company Profile

Enact Holdings, Inc operates as a private mortgage insurance company in the United States. The company is involved in writing and assuming residential mortgage guaranty insurance. It offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and contract underwriting services for mortgage lenders.

