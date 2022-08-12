Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $63.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.70.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.43. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $81.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,124,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,010,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,954,000 after purchasing an additional 281,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

