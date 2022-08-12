Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 178,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,231,376 shares.The stock last traded at 24.08 and had previously closed at 23.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 32.36.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,455.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is 21.84 and its 200-day moving average is 25.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.31 by 0.42. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of 1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 24.00, for a total value of 458,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 144,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 92,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 20.25, for a total transaction of 1,878,896.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,446,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 29,296,647. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of 24.00, for a total transaction of 458,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at 144,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,894 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,912 in the last three months. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 52.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

