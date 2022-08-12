EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23.

EnerSys Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:ENS traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.88. 283,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,876. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $93.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.85.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 3.81%. EnerSys’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in EnerSys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in EnerSys by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

