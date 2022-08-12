EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

EnerSys has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EnerSys to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.85. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $96.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in EnerSys by 79.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in EnerSys by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

