Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Engie Brasil Energia Trading Up 14.4 %

EGIEY stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.21. Engie Brasil Energia has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

