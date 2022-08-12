Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Engie Brasil Energia Trading Up 14.4 %
EGIEY stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.21. Engie Brasil Energia has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile
