Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 10,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 989,565 shares in the company, valued at $19,791,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gardner Cameron Dales also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 5th, Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of Enovix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00.

NASDAQ ENVX traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.75. 7,160,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,809. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 2.73. Enovix Co. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $39.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Enovix in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Enovix by 2.5% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,066,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,840,000 after acquiring an additional 170,248 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,129,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,654,000 after purchasing an additional 157,167 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enovix by 1.5% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after buying an additional 37,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

