Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Northland Securities from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENVX. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Price Performance

NASDAQ ENVX traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $21.92. 122,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,716. Enovix has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 2.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,407,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,726,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,407,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,726,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 999,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,993,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $790,980 over the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Enovix during the first quarter valued at $67,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 20.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.